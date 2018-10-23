Police identify man found dead on sidewalk near NE Portland tavern

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a 27-year-old man shot and killed near a northeast Portland tavern early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the Glass House Tavern in 9700 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard around 1:35 a.m. and say they found Tajheondre M. Price, of Eugene, lying dead on the sidewalk.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office Tuesday afternoon said Price died from homicidal violence as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.
At the scene Tuesday morning, police say they received a call from an area hospital reporting another man had arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers believe the man suffered the injury at the shooting near the tavern.
Detectives continue to investigate and say they do not believe there is a danger to the community related to the shooting.
Officers ask anyone with additional information about the case contact Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detail Detective Darren Posey at 503-823-0403 or darren.posey@portlandoregon.gov.
People may also reach out to Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.