PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the man who was hit and killed by a driver earlier Monday morning in northeast Portland.
Just after 1:30 a.m., officers were called out to a person struck near the 10000 block of Northeast 33rd Drive. Police said officers arrived to the scene and found a person down in the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as 34-year-old Michael L. Bute, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was going north on NE 33rd Drive and hit Bute, who was in the street.
The Major Crash Team responded and took over the investigation. This was the 31st traffic death in Portland this year.
If encampments were cleared from sidewalks, be no need to wonder down the middle of the road.
Becoming sport up there.
You should see the 9700 block of Glass Plant Rd NE.
There's a large chop shop that's been freely operating there for over a year, lots of garbage and debris, and the remains of a good handful of cars. Not all the campers are participating in that, though. But lots of unsavory characters coming and going at night by bicycle, car, and on foot. Many times they're blocking the street and make it hard to pass through.
