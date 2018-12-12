HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the 92-year-old man who died after being struck by a vehicle in Hillsboro Tuesday night.
Police said Alter Wiener was struck by a vehicle on Northeast Century Boulevard at around 4:57 p.m. He was taken to Emanuel Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to police, Wiener was a Holocaust survivor and published the book, "From a Name to a Number: A Holocaust Survivor's Autobiography."
Police said Wiener was well-known in the community and shared his life experiences during library lectures.
The driver involved in Tuesday's crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police said the driver will not face any charges or citations.
