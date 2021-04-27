PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified the man who died earlier this month after he was hit by a vehicle in northeast Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau reported Tuesday that 66-year-old Stephen K. Looser, of Brookings, Oregon, was the victim of the crash in the 4900 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue on April 10.
On that night, Looser was found injured in the roadway and later died at a hospital.
PPB said Tuesday that the crash investigation determined Looser was walking westbound and crossing Northeast 82nd Avenue when he was struck by a 2020 Infinity SUV being driven southbound.
The driver of the SUV remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. No arrests have been made and no citations have been issued.
The crash investigation is ongoing, but police said visibility and lighting conditions are being looked at as factors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.