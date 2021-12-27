PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau have identified the man killed in a Christmas Eve shooting in Old Town.

The PPB identified the man Monday morning as Derrick Kenreko Marshall, 41. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Officer determined his cause and manner of death to be homicide by gunshot wound.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, Central Precinct Officers were dispatched around 8:50 p.m. Friday to Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. When officers arrived, they found an adult male who appeared to have been shot. The man was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Christmas Eve shooting kills one in Old Town, suspect escapes PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A Christmas Eve shooting led to the death of one man in Old Town.

Following the shooting, the suspect or suspects fled the scene immediately, the PPB said in a release late Friday.

Officers reportedly searched the area and established a crime scene that temporarily shut down Northwest 6th Street from Northwest Couch Street to Northwest Everett Street, and Northwest Davis Street from Northwest 5th Street to Northwest Broadway.

The PPB Homicide Unit is handling the investigation going forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0457 or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov 503