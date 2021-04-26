Police identify man killed in NE Portland hit-and-run crash; driver sought

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified the man who died in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.
At about 11:12 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Alberta Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found Anthony L. Tolliver, 30, of Portland, dead.
The driver involved did not remain at the scene. The suspect has not been identified at this time.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Traffic Investigations Officer Phil Maynard at Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2216.
Police said this was the 23rd deadly traffic crash in Portland this year, and the 25th Major Crash Team activation.
