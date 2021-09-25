PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police have identified the man killed in a shooting in northwest Portland early Friday morning, according to police.
Just before 2 a.m., officers were called out to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Northwest 21st Avenue. The location was later identified as the Silver Dollar Pizza Co.
Officers arrived and learned that three men had been shot. One man died at the scene, one was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, and the third drove in a private vehicle to a hospital, according to police.
Portland Police confirm shooting on NW Glisan & 21st was fatal. No word on how many people were killed or hurt. Neighbor I just spoke with says she heard about 15 to 20 shots - and saw 3 people taken away by ambulance. Windows of Silver Dolllar Pizza are shot out. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/kdfjlSdTN2— Mia Villanueva Fox12 (@MiaVTV) September 24, 2021
On Saturday, PPB identified the man killed as 34-year-old Jacob Knight-Vasquez. His family has been notified.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined that he had died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide. Detectives do not believe Knight-Vasquez was the intended target.
FOX 12 spoke with a woman who lives near Silver Dollar Pizza Co. She says she heard about 15 to 20 shots ring out, then saw four people running in the direction of the bar shortly after.
Felix Morales was getting a drink at The Pharmacy early Friday morning when shots were fired.
“We heard shots coming from across the street from where we were sitting,” Morales said. “We all (got) up and make sure everybody is okay and then we saw people running.”
Police said the suspect or suspects left before officers arrived. The investigation indicates the suspect left the area westbound.
Detectives are asking any residents or businesses with video surveillance in the area of Northwest Glisan Street between Northwest 21st Avenue and Northwest 23rd Avenue to check their recordings to see if they captured any people walking or driving away from the scene at around 1:56 a.m.
“The people drinking here at night is locals,” Morales said. “Which is why that has us concerned about why.”
Morales said he hopes for a better response to gun violence from city leaders.
“The mayor should be doing something about it, they should be here right now,” he said. “Walk door to door. It's not going to hurt them in any shape or form. On the contrary, it's going to help the community and help them get some sympathy.”
Anyone who has any video surveillance, or any information about the shooting, can contact Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889 or Detective William Winters at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466.
Police said Northwest 21st and Northwest Glisan was closed for several hours while they continue their investigation. No additional details have been released by police at this time.
This shooting comes after Multnomah County leaders announced Thursday how they're working together to combat the dramatic increase in gun violence in the metro area.
Portland police told FOX 12 there have been about 923 shootings in the city so far this year, with 244 of those involving injuries and 291 people injured. Friday morning's shooting is the 64th homicide and 48th gun-related death so far this year.
So because of that covid thing, people have to eat outdoors as sitting ducks for stupid stuff like that to happen?
How is this even considered "safe" ?
Are you being serious right now? Maybe, just maybe, and bare with me here, people WANT to sit outside to eat. I understand why a socially inept goon like you wouldn't comprehend the idea of breaking bread with like minded people, but some of us enjoy it. You're just looking for things to complain about.
[thumbup]
How long have teargas Teddy and Joann been talking about working on city violence? I can only think that the current situation is exactly what they want, they did nothing about the riots and another year of record murders, they just sit back, say it's unacceptable, and either dine out with Sam Adams or uber to gamble. Seriously, you have to want something like this to happen, it's not easy, but they did it.
Come on Portland, if you keep up this pace you can break the 1000 mark in shootings. Must be nice that the voters keep putting city leaders into office time and time again, then watch them destroy the city. This is typical of democrats. Create a problem and blame it on someone or something that has nothing to do with it.
"Multnomah County leaders announced Thursday how they're working together to combat the dramatic increase in gun violence in the metro area."
The plan is to have the police stop responding to calls if they involve weapons. The police presence may lead to more violence when suspected killers are confronted. Without a police report regarding the crime, the media won't report it. Statistics will the show far fewer shootings and the result, no reported crime. A win for all concerned. Portlanders can be proud of the leadership they keep in office.
Nailed it!
A sad situation for Portland. Keep reducing the Police force so that things will get better. For the criminals anyway....
Thanks Hardesty. You have turned this city into a violent cesspool.
Gosh, sure glad that Ted and Joann are..ya know..such normal people, with an over-abundance of common sense. What a genius move it was to knee jerk react to the death of a felon drug addict 1700 miles away from here, which had absolutely nothing to do with Portland, nor the Portland Police Bureau, when they used that to base their public safety policies here in Portland. I mean, insignificant human dies in a different state, so they should immediately defund the PPB by 27 million dollars, and they should disband the two police divisions that were arguably doing the most to keep Portland's citizens safe. Yeah, brilliant Ted..outstanding Joann. You two are the most ignorant, indignant, and arrogant fools who have ever been elected to office here in Portland. And the thing is, you could solve this problem that YOU TWO CREATED, very quickly. All you would have to do, is to admit you both made a huge mistake, and to give Chief Lovell is budget back. But you can't do that, because of your colossal egos. Thanks a lot. People are literally dying all over Portland, thanks to you two.
sad but true
That horse has left the barn. They could boost the PPB budget by $50M and no one is going to apply for the job. Wheeler and Hardesty have made it clear they despise law enforcement and hold police officers in contempt. Wheeler and Hardesty, and in fact the entire Goon Squad, will need to be out of office before anyone wants to be a cop in Portland again.
Sadly, by getting rid of the Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT), spineless Ted and ray-cist, police hater Joann, are actually responsible for the deaths of more Black citizens of Portland than the police ever were...
