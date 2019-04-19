PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man died early Friday morning after a shooting in downtown Portland and now police are investigating his death.
At around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to the report of a disturbance outside Shake Bar, located at 28 Northwest 4th Avenue. The bar was not open at the time.
When officers were heading to the scene, they learned someone had been shot.
Police arrived and found a man suffering at least one gunshot wound. Medical aid was called, and officers began performing life-saving measures, but the victim died before medical personnel made it to the scene.
Police said they don't believe there is a danger to the public related to the shooting.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team, homicide detectives and the Forensic Evidence Division responded to launch an investigation into the man’s death.
Medical Examiner just arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/rP9GR0EFfF— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) April 19, 2019
Police identified the shooting victim Friday afternoon as 29-year-old Trayontay D. Jones.
The autopsy of his body found Jones died from a gunshot wound. His family provided a photo of him for the media.
Police said they are not releasing suspect information at this time but are asking anyone who has information on the shooting to call Detective W. Winters at 503-823-0466.
