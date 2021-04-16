PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau identified a man killed during an officer-involved shooting in Lents Park Friday morning.
At about 9:30 a.m., officers were called out to reports of a white man pointing a gun in the 4700 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue.
Officers arrived to Lents Park and contacted the person.
Acting Chief Chris Davis said at some point during the contact, less lethal and lethal weapons were deployed. Two officers deployed 40 mm rounds and one officer used lethal force.
Medical assistance was staged nearby as is protocol in these situations, Davis said, and the officers provided emergency medical attention at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Robert Douglas Delgado, 46. According to an autopsy, he was killed by a single gunshot wound.
The involved officer was identified as Zachary Delong, an 8-year veteran assigned to the East Precinct. The officer was placed on paid administrative leave.
No one else was injured.
Mayor Ted Wheeler released a statement following the shooting, saying he visited the scene to "show respect for the individual, their family, the officers, and our community."
Wheeler also said that he recognizes "why people are concerned and possibly angry. While our understanding of this incident evolves, I urge everyone to proceed with empathy and peace."
PPB said during the on-scene investigation a crowd estimated to be over 100 people tore down crime-scene police tape and came into the work area.
A line of officers had to create a blockade on multiple sides of the scene to keep the crowd back. Police say officers were hit with sticks and full water bottles were thrown at them. A group of people grabbed an officer’s baton and tried to pull it away. Officers deployed OC (pepper) spray to stop the criminal behavior.
At least one police vehicle’s tires were flattened. As officers began to leave the scene, police say they were chased and had things thrown at them. Officers used smoke canisters in an attempt to help them leave, but people kept following them. A Rubber Ball Distraction Device was also used to allow officers to leave. No officers were injured. No arrests were made. Officers did not deploy chemical munitions.
Anyone who has not been interviewed, but has information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at -503-823-4033 or anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Joe Corona at 503-823-0508 or joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov.
(21) comments
Thank you “woke” bowel movement for showing us how truly retarded you have become.
This is the new normal in Portland..... Not enough money would make me ever be a police officer in this hateful city of disrespecting people! Mob rules in this city!
It’s getting to the point where the local news is now spotlighted for being woke. There is no fair and just journalism anymore. There is not a single news organization that doesn’t run with a narrative. Sad...
Guy was pointing a gun around in a park, probably kids around, why is the Mayor sympathizing with him?
Because, you really don't have a "Mayor" in Portland anymore... you only have a spineless wimp who occupies a chair that the real Mayor used to sit in... and who managed to get himself elected, somehow (of course, the alternative was even worse in the last election)...
Wave around a gun in a park, what do you expect? Another irresponsible gun owner.
Next time send some of the protesters to see if the armed man is dangerous or not!
How exactly was the officer involved?
Wheeler lost another voter. Too bad.
I the guy was white, it was probably one of Portland's Honored Urban Campers upset because someone took off with his stolen bike parts.
The bold red Breaking news flag almost reads police man killed, mislead me to read the article. I'm glad no officers were injured or otherwise.
"show respect for the individual" !!! God is this Mayor pitiful. The next time there is a killing in a Portland park it will be one or two Park Officers, unarmed by mayoral . Is this JERK mayor going to "show respect" to the Perp and one or two rangers at the same time. What a Jerk. BTW the stats on shooting and murders for 2021 is breaking last year's record already !!!
Make sure you put the skin color of the perp right up front so more peaceful protests dont happen.
Notice how KPTV doesn't say White man, using white man instead whereas if it were black, we are supposed to use a capital letter for black? One race deserves more than another? Complete Garbage! But it is KPTV "reporting" and we know how they skew the stories to ensure left leaning! (KPTV censored my earlier comment)
Just another day in beautiful Lents. Lets put up some signs that say do not murder.
The man brandished a gun, and yet Feckeless Ted showed up to support this crazy thug's family? What the he** is wrong with him? So dillusional.
"Mayor Ted Wheeler released a statement following the shooting, saying he visited the scene to "show respect for the individual, their family, the officers, and our community."". Reading is FUNdamental!!
This is the same mayor that was negotiating with that freeloader, sovereign nation wacko who defaulted on his mortgage & was terrorizing his neighborhood. You cant make this stuff up.
A white man shot by police...whos burning down tonight???
Being it was a "White" man, there will be no protests, no riots! Funny how that happens
And Ted wants to put unarmed Rangers in Portland Parks? You can't make this stuff up. It's mind numbing just how utterly delusional and completely out of touch with reality he, and pretty much all other progs have become. They have truly lost their minds.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.