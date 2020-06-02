PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the man who was shot and killed by an officer during a disturbance in southeast Portland Sunday evening.
At around 9:35 p.m., a Gresham officer and several Portland officers responded to a disturbance call in the 12400 block of Southeast Kelly Street. It was reported that a man was making threats.
According to police, the Gresham officer deployed deadly force and shot the man.
The man, identified as 49-year-old Israel Berry, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Officer determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound.
Police have not released any further details about the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can reach Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466, william.winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Travis Law at 503-823-0395, travis.law@portlandoregon.gov.
