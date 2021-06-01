PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in a Lowe's parking lot on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Lowe's located in the 1100 block of North Hayden Meadows Drive at about 6:42 p.m. Officers arrived and found a man in the parking lot who had apparent gunshot injuries. The man was later pronounced dead.

Family and friends told FOX 12 the victim was 49-year-old Freddy Nelson. Police confirmed the identity on Tuesday. A medical examiner determined Nelson died from gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

Police said the person who shot and killed Nelson is an armed security guard hired to patrol businesses in the Delta Park area. The security guard, whose name has not been released, remained at the scene and was interviewed by detectives.

No additional information has been released by police at this time. A witness told FOX 12 she heard a confrontation between a security guard and a person in a car. She then saw the security guard shoot at the car. Another witness who works nearby said his co-worker told him he heard three gunshots.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781 or Detective Michael Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov.