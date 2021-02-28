PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened in the Piedmont neighborhood Thursday night.
Officers were called out to a report of shots fired in Farragut Park, located at 7736 North Kerby Avenue, at about 10:43 p.m.
Police said officers arrived to the park and found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics responded, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 25-year-old Curtis D. Smith.
The state medical determined that he died of homicide by gunshot wounds.
According to police, no suspect information is available at this time and no arrests have been made.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871 or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.
