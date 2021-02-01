PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in the Hazelwood neighborhood Sunday evening.
Officers were called out to a stabbing in the 100 block of Northeast 120th Avenue at about 5:30 p.m.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with a stab wound. Police said the Jason Maza Jr.,19, died at the scene. His family has been notified.
The state medical examiner determined Maza had died from a stab wound and ruled his death a homicide, police said.
Homicide Division detectives are leading the ongoing investigation.
No further details have been released.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762.
