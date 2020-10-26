PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the 33-year-old man who was stabbed and killed in a southeast Portland apartment building.
Officers responded to the 300 block of Southeast 12th Avenue at around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Matthew Choi, 33, was found wounded at the scene. He died a short time later, according to police.
Choi’s death was ruled a homicide by stabbing.
Investigators said Choi lived in the apartment building where the stabbing occurred. The building has a secure entrance.
A possible motive was not released.
The suspect is described as a Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 11 inches tall with a medium build, wearing dark clothing and a blue mask.
“Portland Police remind apartment residents to maintain the integrity of secure entrances into their buildings, including front doors and garage doors; follow on-site property protocols regarding secure entrances; and establish relationships with building managers and neighbors to maintain safety,” according to a statement from police.
Detectives are looking for any video from nearby homes or businesses that may have captured evidence in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote 503-823-0781 Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Travis Law 503-823-0395 Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov.
