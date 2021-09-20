PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed on Highway 30 in Northwest Portland on Sept. 4.

Pedestrian struck, killed by driver on Hwy 30 in NW Portland PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Visibility may have been a factor in the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed on Highway 30 in Northwest Port…

At 4:45 a.m., officers were called out to a report of a person walking on Highway 30 near the St. Johns Bridge. Shortly after, officers responded to Northwest St. Helens Road (Hwy 30) and Northwest 63rd Avenue, where a pedestrian had reportedly been hit by a car.

Officers found the man dead in the roadway. He was later identified as 34-year-old Samuel G. Hambrick. Police said his family have been notified.

The driver of the car, a Mercedes Sprinter Van, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. Police said the driver showed no sign of being impaired or driving recklessly. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.