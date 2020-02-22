PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified the 42-year-old man who died after being hit by a utility truck driver in the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood last week.
The crash occurred on the evening of Feb. 14 near Southeast 17th Avenue and Southeast Tacoma Street.
An investigation determined that a driver of a utility truck was pulling into a convenience store parking lot when he ran over a man, identified Saturday as Stacey A. Eaton.
Police said Eaton was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the utility truck remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
