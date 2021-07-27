PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the 37-year-old man who died at a hospital following a stabbing in downtown Portland this past weekend.

On Saturday, at about 12:47 a.m., an ambulance passing through the intersection of Southwest Pine Street and Southwest 3rd Avenue found a man down in the street and stopped to help him, according to police. The man, identified as Quinton Bryce Miller, appeared to be seriously wounded and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police said Miller died of a stab wound and his death has been ruled a homicide. Homicide detectives responded to the scene Saturday, and their investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made, and no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781 or Detective Michael Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov. Tipsters can also email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-202363.