Police identify man who died in shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a man who died in a shooting in northeast Portland early Saturday.
Just after 2:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Northeast Broadway and Northeast 21st Avenue in the Irvington neighborhood on reports that shots were fired in the area.
When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries. The suspect or suspects had left the area before police arrived.
Saturday afternoon, police say the man had died.
Police on Sunday identified the victim as 47-year-old Thomas Osborn of Portland. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner determined the manner and cause of death to be homicide by gunshot.
No further information is being released at this time.
Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466 or William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov.
