PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a man and woman who died in an apparent murder-suicide that occurred at a southeast Portland home last month.
On June 21, at around 6:51 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 8400 block of Southeast 138th Drive for a welfare check.
Officers arrived at the home and saw an injured woman, later identified as 69-year-old Eunice Castillo-Ross, on the ground inside. Police said officers forced entry and heard what sounded like someone else in the home racking a firearm.
Officers left the home and called for assistance. While waiting for assistance, an officer saw a man in the home with what appeared to be a firearm, according to police.
The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) arrived to the scene. Residents within a six-block radius were asked to shelter in place.
Police said a single gunshot was heard from within the home when SERT officers were getting position.
A robot was deployed into the home and an injured man, later identified as Eric A. Ackerman, 63, could be seen. Ackerman was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Castillo-Ross was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the incident was determined to be a murder-suicide.
According to police, Castillo-Ross' cause of death was a gunshot wound and Ackerman's cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police did not say how the pair knew each other.
No further details about the investigation has been released by police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.