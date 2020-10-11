PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 on Friday.
Investigators said Brian J. Stafford, 24, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle in the left lane of I-5 north of Lombard Street. Traffic had stopped and he was unable to stop in time, fell off his motorcycle and struck the back of a Nissan Leaf.
Stafford was taken to the hospital where he died.
The driver of the Nissan stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. No citations were issued.
Portland police said the incident was the city’s 40th traffic related fatality this year. Since this crash there has been two more traffic deaths which does not include another incident where the cause of death has not been determined.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.