Police identify motorcyclist who died after crash with car in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police have identified a motorcyclist who died after colliding with a car in northeast Portland on Saturday.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Northeast Halsey Street and 80th Avenue just before 4 p.m.
According to investigators, the motorcycle rider was traveling westbound on Halsey Street approaching the 8000 block.
Witnesses say the rider appeared to be going very fast and had failed to negotiate a slight curve in the roadway.
The motorcycle then crossed the center line and tilted on its side. Police say the motorcycle and rider slid into the path of a Ford Ranger pickup truck traveling eastbound.
The driver of the Ford swerved to the right onto the sidewalk but was unable to avoid the collision, according to police.
Two adults and one child inside the Ford were not hurt. Police say the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The driver was cited for no operator license and failure to carry proof of insurance.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Saturday evening, officers said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The motorcyclist who died was identified as 41-year-old Edward B. Woods of Portland.
Police say the motorcycle’s speed appears to be a key contributing factor in the crash.
This is the 50th Major Crash Team activation this year and the 43rd fatality in the city of Portland.
