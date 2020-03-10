PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash that occurred last month.
On Feb. 29, at around 6:20 p.m., police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV near Southeast 34th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.
Officers arrived to the scene and determined that the motorcyclist, 39-year-old Chrisopher Long, of Portland, was dead.
The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to police. No arrests were made.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.