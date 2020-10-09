PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday morning in southwest Portland.
Police said officers and medical personnel responded just before 6 a.m. to a single motorcycle crash near the intersection of Southwest 1st Avenue and Southwest Arthur Street.
Police said witnesses saw a motorcycle leave the roadway and crash into a light pole, with the rider going to the ground and not moving.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified the motorcyclist Friday afternoon as 41-year-old Timothy P. Boyette.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer David Enz at David.Enz@portlandoregon.gov.
The area was closed to traffic for hours. Drivers were advised to expect delays in the area, including on and off the Ross Island Bridge.
By 10 a.m., police said roads in the area had reopened.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
No offense, and at the expense of seeming to be callous and discompassionate, but why is this "Breaking News?" People die every day. In fact, in the US, 38,000 people die in traffic crashes every year; that's 104 every day.
What is our (or the media's) obsession with death? And the whole fixation on alleged covid related deaths, is such a political black hole it's not even funny. That was Kamala's big deal the other night..about what a botch job the Trump admin did because supposedly over 200,000 people have died from covid. Oh, and Trump and his evil henchmen lied and covered it up and called it a hoax..none of which is true, but we should hate him anyway..right?
Give me a break. First of all, how many of those people really died because of covid, and how many were near death anyway? Try at least 90%. Secondly, if we wanna blame someone, Kamala..try blaming China. THEY are the ones that lied to all of us about it, including the President. As soon as he realized we were lied to, he shut down the borders, a move that compelled your buddy Joe..to call out the Prez for being racist and xenophobic. So please..spare us your self-righteous indignation about how the Trump admin has handled this crisis, because if you and Joe had been in office..MILLIONS..not hundreds of thousands..would have died.
What is our obsession with death? Why do we have to know about every traffic fatality? I guess the old saying in the media is still true today. If it bleeds..it leads. Ya know..Nightcrawler was a twisted depiction of how the news media fawns over the most graphic and morbid situations that happen to we humans, and it might have been a little over the top..or maybe it wasn't all that exaggerated.
COVID with underlying conditions?
Now THAT'S funny. Dark..sick..but still funny.
