PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau has identified two officers involved in a North Portland shooting that killed a suspect and injured another officer on Friday.
Police said federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration were serving a warrant at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of North Willis Avenue when they got threats that someone was going to shoot agents if they came in. The Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded, and officers started evacuating the area and the apartment building.
Just before 7:30 a.m., police said at least one shot was fired, went through a wall, and an officer who was in a nearby unit was hit in the leg. The officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his hip.
According to police, more shots were fired from the suspects location. Soon after, police said there was an officer-involved shooting and the suspect was killed. The suspect's identity will be released after the Oregon Medical Examiner confirms his identity and determined the cause and manner of death.
BREAKING: Heavy police presence in the Kenton neighborhood in North Portland after a suspect fired shots while officers were serving them with a warrant. Streets closed from N. Interstate to at least Denver. Max train heading northbound stopped at N. Baldwin. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/r5MIlYYjPW— Mia Villanueva Fox12 (@MiaVTV) August 27, 2021
Chief Chuck Lovell spoke Friday afternoon, saying he met with the officer who was shot. Lovell said the officer, who is a 14-year veteran with the bureau assigned to the North Precinct, has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. He said the officer is doing well.
.@PortlandPolice chief Chuck Lovell says the officer who was shot this morning in North Portland was treated at the hospital and is now recovering at home. He says the officer is doing well. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/F4YpGLcufB— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) August 27, 2021
On Saturday, the bureau identified the officers who fired shots as Officer Joshua Howery, a 20-year veteran, and Officer Jake Ramsey, a four-year veteran. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave, as per bureau protocol and will be interviewed within 48 hours from the shooting.
Streets in the area were closed during the investigation. TriMet's MAX Yellow Line service was disrupted due to the police activity, and there was no train or shuttle bus service between Kenton/North Denver Avenue and the Expo Center.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released by Portland police at this time.
(17) comments
Although an officer was shot the good guys won and the bad guys go away, permanently, good overall outcome. Waiting for the riots though.
Good thing they let the perp shoot first. :)
Also if it was the Feds...Prob serving a warrant for murder....
Oh boy just more fuel for the fire even though the supect was prob firing first....
When are the social justice warriors going to show up with no common sense & start crying for the victim!
In about 3..2..1..you know that's going to happen tonight.
Do you ever tire of being wrong?
Wrong about what..Liberal? Wrong that there will soon be a mob protesting this death because it came at the hands of a police officer? If the suspect was african american, then there will absolutely be a mob protesting, and then probably rioting, smashing windows, setting fires, committing property damage and theft, assaulting police officers and perpetuating the lies that cops are systemically racist. The real question is; will you or any other arrogant liberals ever admit you made a mistake in falling in line, and voting Joe Biden into office? Do you have eyes? Do you have ears? Do you see and hear what is happening to this country right now? Joe Biden is a disaster, and it's people like you who put him in the White House. I don't ever tire of being wrong, because when it comes to any debate with a liberal, I'm never wrong.
Preach on Reverend Charles! I have yet to see you be wrong on something, no matter how much the "666" idiot claims. Btw, isn't it poetic that A reverend is right and "666" boy is wrong?
Here it is, 8 PM and no protests over this death anywhere in sight. So once again I ask: do you ever tire of being wrong?
Oh and you think I voted for Biden. Just one more thing you're wrong about. Pathetic.
And now it's 9:42 and still no riots. 🤣🤣🤣
One person interviewed blamed the problem on income inequality. Portland liberals are so clueless.
North Portland is a dump.
Portland Police issued "stern warnings" via loudspeaker from downtown for the suspect in North Portland to stop shooting or they would be issued a citation by mail. The City attorney advised he would not prosecute since it was a display of frustration, like rioting, and no one was killed. The Mayor was at a "stop the violence" rally attended by 7 citizens. Council member Hardesty thought the stern warning was racist and wanted to offer the suspect a cash payment to stop shooting. She then left for a long planned facial plastic surgery apointment.
[beam] Funny stuff. It would be even funnier if it wasn't so true. At least this story has a happy ending. There's one thug who won't be adding to Portland's problems any more. Great job officer. Please post the Officer's name, so I can offer to buy him or her dinner.
You can bet it will be out within 24 hours. Unlike the Security Guard in D.C. that murdered Ashli Babbit.
