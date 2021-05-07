PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) –Police identify a passenger killed in a northeast Portland crash on Thursday.
The Portland Police Bureau said a patrolling officer discovered a single vehicle crash just before 11:45 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Killingsworth Street. It appeared an SUV had hit a power pole. Emergency medical personnel were called, but the officer found the SUV’s passenger dead at the scene. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The damaged power pole was a cause for concern, threatening to have power lines fall. Utility crews responded to the scene to repair the pole. During the repair work and investigation, all vehicle and pedestrian traffic was blocked on Northeast Sandy Boulevard between Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue.
PPB said the Major Crash Team investigation determined that the 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Anthony L. Soto, 29, of Portland, was speeding on Northeast Killingsworth Street before it crashed into the power pole and sheared the pole off at the base.
The passenger was identified as David P. Dentler, 25, of Portland. His family has been notified. PPB said this crash marks the 25th traffic death of 2021 in Portland. Compared to this time last year, there were 13 traffic deaths in the city.
Soto was arrested and faces charges of manslaughter, DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering. Police said speed and alcohol impairment were determined to be contributing factors in the crash.
(3) comments
I allege this: THe reason we have 25 dead vs last years 13 dead is related to BLMs insistence that the city DEFUND POLICE!!!! Don't you get it ?? IF a rioter inclined person thinks that the police are being defund and cut back ..... then so do the 'murderous fast and reckless' driver types.... knowing that there is def not a cop on Killingsworth or 'that part of town' due to 1.)) $$ and 2.)) city fathers and BLMs attitude of hfatred toward police officers..... due to this these speeders feel that they can get away with anything in a car: speeding, shooting, fleeing police blocking freeways to RACE!.... the list can be added to ..
Those Mexican folk sure like to drink and drive, don't they ?
[scared] When you decide to drink & drive please don't give anyone a ride.
