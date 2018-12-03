KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - A 55-year-old Salem man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Keizer Friday afternoon.
Keizer Police Department identified the victim as Daniel Tibbot.
The crash happened at around 12:44 p.m. in the northbound lanes of River Road North near Cummings Lane North and the Keizer Towne Square.
Tibbot was taken to Salem Health Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police said the driver of the 2009 Ford F-150 pickup, identified as 79-year-old Chester Clark, of Keizer, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
The crash investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Sgt. David LeDay at 503-390-3713 ext. 3482 and reference incident number 18-4698.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.