PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian has died in the hospital after a hit-and-run in southeast Portland on Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 7 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 11400 block of Southeast Foster Road. When they arrived, they found a man who was injured after being hit by a car. His injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

Later Friday, police were told the victim’s injuries were more serious than initially believed and he died at the hospital. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Cedar C. Markey-Towler, of Portland.

The driver that hit the victim left the scene. Police said no suspects have been arrested and a suspect description hasn’t been released.

Officers are continuing to investigate. If anyone has information, you’re asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit.

PPB said there have been 13 traffic deaths and seven pedestrian deaths so far in 2022.