PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are identifying those who were arrested during demonstrations in Portland on Saturday. They say they made 13 arrests, including 11 adults and two juveniles.
Crowds began forming on both sides of the Morrison Bridge by 11 a.m. Saturday. Groups then marched through the streets in the hours that followed.
At the peak of the protest, police estimated there were around 1,200 demonstrators.
Some demonstrators began to leave the area around 1 p.m. However, other demonstrators continued marching into late Saturday afternoon, blocking traffic at various points and leading to multiple people being taken into custody by police.
Police say two people were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.
Alexander G. Dial, 37, faces charges of attempted assault in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon.
A man listed as John Doe (unidentified) faces a charge of disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Police say nine people were criminally cited and released. Eight of them are facing a charge of disorderly conduct in the second degree.
They are: 44-year-old Michael A. Mitchell, 43-year-old Jamal O. Williams, 23-year-old Hezekiah Bulnes, 51-year-old Richard J. Klimek, 21-year-old Teagan Winkler, 26-year-old Alonna Mitsch, 21-year-old Zachary Lange and 33-year-old Brandon Howard.
Mitchell also faces charges of resisting arrest, interfering with police, and possession of weapons in park (city code).
Winkler is also facing a charge of interfering with police, and Howard is also facing a charge of assault in the fourth degree.
Ryan Georgioff, 30, faces a charge of giving false information to a peace officer.
Two juveniles were referred to the Multnomah County Department of Community Justice Juvenile Services Division for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Police say additional arrests and charges are still possible as their investigations continue.
Police also released photos of weapons they seized during the demonstrations, including bear spray, shields and wooden and metal poles.
Police say six people with minor injuries were treated by medics. The injuries were not caused by officers. Of the six injured, one was taken to a local hospital.
