MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- The Portland Police Bureau has identified the person found dead inside a home in southwest Portland on Aug. 16.
Officers had responded to welfare check at a home the 1100 Block of Southwest Stephen Court. When they arrived they found Lee Hudson, 69, unresponsive and later confirmed he had died at the scene.
The Oregon State Examiner’s Office confirmed Hudson had died from homicidal violence on Aug. 18.
Robert Duane McGown, 65, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
During a court hearing, The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said it is alleged that McGown used a dangerous weapon to intentionally cause the death of the victim. He is facing charges including one count of murder in the second degree and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call PPB Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or PPB Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
