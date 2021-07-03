Police identify person killed in SE Portland stabbing

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a person killed in a stabbing early Thursday morning.
Police said the victim is 27-year-old Tyson Morlock. The Oregon State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined Morlock died from a stab wound and ruled the death a homicide.
PPB said the person who stabbed Morlock stayed on scene and was interviewed by homicide detectives. This person has not been charged at this time and his name is not being released. Homicide detectives are working with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detective Jeffrey Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433 or detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395.
(1) comment
Self defense maybe?
