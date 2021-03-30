PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the person found dead after a shooting in southwest Portland Sunday morning.
Just after 8:30 a.m., officers were called out to a shooting in a wooded area near Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Southwest Capitol Highway.
Officers arrived to the scene and found 53-year-old Kim Lambright, of Portland, dead.
According to police, Lambright was found near the intersection of SW Barbur and SW Capitol Highway by the Hillsdale and South Portland neighborhoods.
An autopsy determined Lambright's death was a homicide by gunshot.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466, or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3774.
This was the 23rd homicide in Portland in 2021, according to police.
Which wooded area? Was it under the Capital Hwy bridge that goes over I-5? Was it the south end of Woods Creek, on the freeway side of Taylors Ferry, or was in Woods Memorial Park? How 'bout a map that shows the location? How 'bout some circumstances? Was the victim homeless, living in the woods? Was it a drug deal, and the body dumped in the woods? Remember when reporters actually..ya know..reported?
