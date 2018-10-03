BENTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified four persons of interest in a Benton County poaching case.
Oregon State Police asked for the public’s help this week identifying four people caught on trail cameras south of Monroe on Sept. 1.
Investigators said the group was trespassing near Ferguson Road. A spike bull elk was illegally killed in the area.
The surveillance images showed the hunters packing the animal, according to police.
On Thursday, troopers said four persons of interest had been identified and the investigation was continuing.
“Oregon State Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance,” according to a statement from the agency.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.