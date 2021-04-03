CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – Corvallis Police Department have identified an armed suspect who was killed in an officer-involved shooting at a Corvallis hotel early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the Days Inn Hotel at 1113 Northwest 9th Street at approximately 3:39 a.m. after staff reported a man was aggressively trying to get into guest's rooms. Officers confronted the suspect, who was armed with a knife.
Police did release any additional details about the incident but said in a press release:
"Shortly thereafter, officers from the Corvallis Police Department were involved in an officer-involved shooting. Emergency medical aid was rendered to the suspect, but the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene."
Police identified the man as identified as 32-year-old Jeffrey Appelt of Philomath.
CPD said the officers involved were placed on administrative leave.
The investigation is ongoing and is led by the Albany Police Department with the Benton County Major Crimes Team's assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.