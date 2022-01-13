Police identify Portland man killed in SE 82nd Avenue crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the man who died following a crash on Southeast 82nd Avenue early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on Southeast 82nd Avenue, just south of Southeast Foster Road. Officers arrived to the scene and found two damaged vehicles at Southeast Ellis Street.

Three people were taken to area hospitals after the crash. Later that morning, police said one of the victim's conditions began to deteriorate.

On Monday, police reported the person, later identified as 60-year-old Mark W. Barnette, had died from his injuries sustained in the crash. Barnette's family has been notified.

The Major Crash Team is leading the investigation. Police said criminal charges are possible but no one has been booked or cited at this point in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-7187, or call 503-823-2103.