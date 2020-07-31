OSP

KPTV file photo

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -Investigators have identified a woman who was found dead on a beach in Lincoln County early Thursday morning. 

Oregon State Police asked for the public's help with the investigation Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, troopers said the public's assistance helped lead to a positive identification in the case. 

Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, emergency crews responded to the report of a woman found dead on the beach between Devil's Punchbowl and Otter Rock.

According to OSP, the woman is believed to have washed up after an undetermined amount of time in the Pacific Ocean.

She was identified as 58-year-old Annette Fagan of Portland. 

Police did not release a cause of death and troopers stated that no further information would be released in this case. 

(5) comments

ItsPolitical
ItsPolitical

I had a feeling they'd identify her fairly quickly. So sad for her family.

Frederick Fukov
Frederick Fukov

On second glance..Skyhawks Sports Academy, location in King City, and Wilson Lacrosse could be Wilson High School.

Frederick Fukov
Frederick Fukov

Well, they can start the search in Beaverton-Tigard. Skyhawks is the mascot of Southridge High School between SW Hall and SW Scholls Ferry Rd.

Merlin
Merlin

Surf can be an “underlying condition”.

Just curious
Just curious

Would it be possible to give the size of the clothes? Large, medium, small?

