PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau identified the second driver involved in a deadly crash on the Glen Jackson Bridge last month.
Officers were called out to a report of a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 205 on the Glenn Jackson Bridge at about 1:10 a.m.
Police said officers arrived to the scene and found a Toyota RAV4 fully engulfed in flames and a Chrysler 300 against the eastern concrete barrier.
An investigation by the Major Crash Team revealed the Chrysler driver, identified as Morise Messiah Smith, 21, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-205. The Toyota was traveling northbound. Police said the vehicles collided head-on.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota was identified as 70-year-old Cecilia R. Hao of Vancouver. Her family has been notified of her death.
Police did not release any additional information, and the crash remains under investigation.
