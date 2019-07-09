PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the 20-year-old man who was arrested Monday afternoon following a deadly hit-and-run crash in southeast Portland.
Police said Antonio Trayvontae Montgomery was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, first-degree burglary, reckless driving, three counts of failure of perform duties of a driver (hit-and-run - property), and two counts of failure to perform duties of a driver (hit-and-run - injury).
On Monday at around 2:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that occurred in the area of Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.
According to firefighters, one woman died in the crash and two other people were taken to a hospital. One person was listed in critical condition. No word on their current condition.
The woman who died and the two people who were injured have not been identified.
Police said Montgomery fled the scene after the crash. Officers searched the area and located him at around 5:15 p.m. in the backyard of a home in the 13100 block of Southeast Center Street.
FOX 12 spoke with homeowner Dale Heasley, who said the suspect was hiding out in his swimming pool.
“Everything going, bobbing up and down and I said, man we ain’t having no earthquake,” said Heasley. “And I said, man, he’s in my swimming pool!”
Moments later, he says he watched from his window as officers came into his backyard and took Montgomery into custody.
“Had guns drawn, Tasers and dogs, and he come rolling out over the edge of the pool,” Heasley said. “He didn’t put up any fight. They put the handcuffs on him and away he went.”
Montgomery is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
