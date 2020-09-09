WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Woodburn on Saturday.
Police on Sept. 5 responded to the 200 block of Oswald Street and declared the victim, Javier Montes-Reyes, dead at the scene. Police said the shooter left the scene before officers arrived.
Detectives on Wednesday identified Isidro Aguilar Jr., 38, as a suspect in the shooting. Aguilar Jr. has not been arrested and police have not shared a possible motive in the shooting.
Police describe Aguilar Jr. as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and a shaved head. He stands about 5-feet-7-inches tall. He faces charges including murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information about the case or Aguilar’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 503-982-2345.
