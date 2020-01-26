PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police on Sunday identified the suspect arrested in connection with a robbery at a pharmacy in northeast Portland last week and also linked him to five other robberies from this month.
The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Deondre L. Rosemon, was arrested Wednesday after a brief standoff in northeast Portland.
Rosemon was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of robbery in the second degree from that incident.
Detectives say Rosemon was in possession of two realistic-looking replica firearms.
Since then, detectives were able to link Rosemon to five other gunpoint robberies:
- Jan. 8, 7:26 p.m. at a hardware store in the 200 block of Northeast Broadway
- Jan. 10, 10:56 p.m., at a video store in the 200 block of Southeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard
- Jan. 17, 4:56 p.m., at a cell phone store in the 1000 block of North Lombard Street
- Jan. 21, 3:54 a.m., at a convenience store in 1300 block of Southwest 11th Avenue
- Jan. 21, 10:10 p.m., at a video store in the 300 block of Northwest Broadway
Police say additional charges are expected related to these cases.
Detectives are continuing to investigate, and they’re reviewing other crimes to see if Rosemon was connected.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Robbery Detective Kenneth Reynolds at (503) 823-0407 or kenneth.reynolds@portlandoregon.gov.
