HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A 19-year-old man who was found shot to death in a Hillsboro home Tuesday has been identified by police and a man has been arrested in his death.
Police said the body discovered in the home on Northeast Grant Street near Northeast Cornell Road was Luis Hernandez-Garcia.
Officers said several people called 911 just before 2 p.m. to report hearing gunfire.
Police said several other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting. Officers have not said how many times Hernandez-Garcia was shot.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.
Police said Ulizes Escobar, a 20-year-old Hillsboro resident, was arrested for first-degree manslaughter in Hernandez-Garcia’s death.
According to Hillsboro police, it appears neither the suspect or victim lived in the home where Hernandez-Garcia was killed.
Escobar is scheduled to be arraigned at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
