PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a 19-year-old woman as the victim of a deadly crash that happened in southeast Portland late Saturday night.
Portland police reported Monday afternoon that Heaven Leigh Mathews, commonly known as Heavenly, was the passenger killed in the crash involving a pole in the intersection of Southeast Division Street and 122nd Avenue.
Her death is now the 7th traffic death in Portland in 2019, according to police.
Mathews was inside the Subaru Legacy that was driven by 26-year-old Adam Alexander Valle. The Legacy had been reported as stolen and Valle led police on a pursuit in southeast Portland, which ended in the deadly crash.
Valle fled from the crash scene and was found within a block. He was arrested and faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, failure to perform the duties of a driver, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Valle was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries before he was booked into jail.
