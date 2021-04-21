WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - Two people died following a two-vehicle crash in West Linn Wednesday evening.
At about 8:30 p.m., officers were called out to a crash on Willamette Falls Drive, between 6th Avenue and Chestnut Drive.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a Jeep and Prius were involved in the crash.
Police said officers and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue members began life-saving efforts on both drivers. Sadly, both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Jeep was identified as 52-year-old Stephanie Chambers, of Molalla. The driver of the Prius was identified as 21-year-old Blaise McGuire, of West Linn.
Police said a juvenile sibling was traveling with McGuire and was taken to an area hospital for observation.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Clackamas County Criminal Reconstruction and Forensics Technicians (CRAFT) Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.