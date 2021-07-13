SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Police identified two people who were killed during a shooting at a Salem Bar last week.

On Saturday at 1:30 a.m., Salem Police Department responded to a shooting at The Capitol Cantina on Hawthorne Avenue Northeast. When they arrived, people were running out of the bar. Officers went directly inside, made sure there was not a threat, and found two victims.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other was taken to Salem Health, where the person died of their wounds.

On Tuesday, police identified the victims as Jose Pablo Arrevalo, 27, and Erlin Adonay Rivas-Lopez, 29, both from Salem.

The police did not provide any additional information.