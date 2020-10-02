Police identify two people shot, killed in N. Portland; investigation ongoing

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified two people who were shot and killed in north Portland.
Officers responded to the area of North Victory Boulevard and Force Avenue at around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Two people were found with gunshot wounds. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.
On Friday, police identified the victims as Amber Coughtry, 41, and Billy Lewnes, 41. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled their deaths to be homicides.
Few details have been released about the investigation, including a motive or possible suspect information, with the Portland Police Bureau stating, “Additional information regarding this case will be released at the direction of investigators.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
