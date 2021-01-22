Police identify two shooting victims killed in southeast Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the two victims killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Portland on Sunday.
Police say the victims were 31-year-old Frank Gouland and 28-year-old Adam Kekoa Adams.
On Thursday, the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Officer said both men died from gunshot wounds, and their death is being ruled a homicide.
Their families have been notified of their deaths.
Police say the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Southeast division and 145th Street near the Thomasville Apartments.
Those who live at the apartments say they heard what sounded like gunshots just after 3 a.m. but so far, no suspects have been identified.
PPB says the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives.
