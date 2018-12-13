PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified two suspects arrested after a shooting in northeast Portland Wednesday night.
Tyler J. Williams, 21, and Tyrone Lee, 34, were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Just after 6 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of people hearing gunfire in the area near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Oregon Street.
An officer located Williams and Lee in the area of Northeast 128th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. A firearm was located on Williams, according to police.
Evidence of gunfire was found in a parking lot on the southeast corner of NE 122nd Avenue and NE Oregon Street. Officers also located damage to a building located on the south side of the parking lot.
The damage is believed to be the result of gunfire during this shooting, according to police.
Police said Williams was booked on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. Lee was booked on a parole violation warrant.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the Gun Violence Response Team Detective Jeff Pontius at 503-823-2081 or Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov.
