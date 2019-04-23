PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the Uber passenger who was killed in a head-on crash that happened in northeast Portland Saturday night.
The crash happened on Northeast 102nd Avenue on the overpass above Interstate 84.
Police said a man was driving a red Dodge pickup truck southbound on NE 102nd at an estimated speed of about 100 miles per hour. The pickup then swerved over the center median and struck a northbound Lexus SUV head-on.
As a result of the crash, the Lexus was knocked into the path of a Toyota Sienna minivan that was traveling northbound.
Ray Warren Ilar, 47, was a passenger in the Lexus, which had been in service as an Uber car, and was ejected through the front windshield. According to police, Ilar was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Ilar died at the scene from his injuries, according to police.
The female driver of the Lexus sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital to be treated.
The minivan was driven by a juvenile, who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver the pickup, who has not been identified, was ejected during the crash and taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
On Tuesday, police said he remains in the hospital receiving medical treatment.
Police believe the pickup truck driver was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash.
During their investigation, police learned that the pickup truck had been reported stolen earlier during the week.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to call investigator Phil Maynard at 503-823-2216 or at Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.