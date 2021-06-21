Willam Kendrick

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened in the Montavilla neighborhood Thursday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to a report that a person with apparent gunshot wounds arrived at a hospital in the 4800 block of Northeast Glisan Street. Police said the victim was taken to another hospital due to the severity of his injuries. According to police, the victim was later identified as William Kendrick, 36, who died at the hospital.

An autopsy by the Oregon Medical Examiner’s Officer determined that his death was homicide by gunshot.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762 or Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768.

