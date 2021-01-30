TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Tigard Police Department launched a homicide investigation after a stabbing left a 22-year-old man dead in Tigard on Friday.
At 9:42 p.m., officers received a 911 call from a man living in the 11500 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard saying he had been stabbed, police said.
Police said emergency crews arrived at the Silver Creek Apartments and rendered aid to the victim. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim was identified as Leroy Xavier Wass-Morill.
Detectives are looking into several leads on possible suspects.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to leave a tip by 503-718-COPS or emailing tips@tigard-or.gov.
