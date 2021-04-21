VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police have identified the victim and delivery driver in Saturday's deadly shooting in Vancouver.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 700 block of Waterfront Way just after 4:30 a.m.
Justyn Vallandingham, 35, was delivering newspapers in the area and had left his vehicle unlocked and running, according to the Vancouver Police Department. When he returned to the vehicle, he found Kin Bossy, 29, sitting in the driver's seat. Vallandingham pulled out his gun and pointed it at Bossy, who leaned toward the vehicle's center console. Fearing that Bossy was trying to reach for a weapon, Vallandingham fired his, according to VPD.
Vallandingham immediately called 911 to report the incident, VPD said. Bossy died from his injuries.
Investigators anticipate searching Vallandingham's vehicle later this week. After the investigation is complete, the Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit will forward the case to the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to review possible charges.
No arrests have been made.
